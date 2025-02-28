Willow River woman avoids jail time for nearly hitting kids getting off school bus

A 29-year-old woman will not serve jail time after nearly hitting two kids who were getting off a school bus in Willow River in December 2023.

Brianna Constance Johnson, of Willow River, was sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the near-miss, which happened on Dec. 21.

She must also perform 100 hours of community work service, write a letter of apology and pay over $580 in fines, according to court documents.

Johnson was charged in January 2024 with one count of failing to stop for a school bus and one count of reckless driving.

As previously reported, video captured by the bus shows two kids walking across the roadway after getting off the bus. That’s when a red 1994 Ford Ranger truck swerves around a white van that had stopped for the kids and drives past the bus, which had its stop arm out. Fortunately, the kids were able to scamper to safety.