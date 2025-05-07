Willmar police searching for 2 missing teens

The Willmar Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two missing teens.

Angel Perez-Ortiz, 16, and Brianna Marie Holland, 15, were last seen walking together on the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest on Monday. Authorities say there’s concern for their safety and well-being.

Perez-Ortiz has curly brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a black “True Religion” hoodie. He has piercings in his ears and nose.

Holland has long, straight brown/reddish hair. She is 5’5″ and weighs 125 pounds.

She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black/camo shorts with a face design on the front.

If you have seen either teenager or have information on their whereabouts, call Willmar police at 320-235-2244.