Willmar police investigating death of juvenile

Officials are investigating the death of a juvenile on Monday night in Willmar.

Willmar police received a call of shots fired at around 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue Southeast.

Officers found an unresponsive juvenile male, and while medical attention was provided, he died at the scene.

Police say that it does not appear to be a random act, and the public is not in danger. The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone who has information should call the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244.