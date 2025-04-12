William O’Brien State Park set to reopen on May 1

A state park that has been closed since 2024 is ready to reopen at the end of the month.

On May 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources(DNR) says it will reopen the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area at William O’Brien State Park.

A day later, on May 2, the Riverway Campground will reopen at the park as well.

Both the day-use area and campground closed in March 2024 for construction meant to provide more comprehensive accessibility.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back to this popular area of the park and offer improved amenities that all park visitors can enjoy,” said Ann Pierce, director of Minnesota DNR’s Parks and Trails Division.

The DNR said some improvements include two new accessible restrooms, a new picnic shelter near Lake Alice Beach, a safer parking lot, a resurfaced riverside trail, a larger, more accessible swimming beach, and a new accessible small boat launch on Lake Alice.

More details on the opening can be found HERE.