Will the Ramsey County fair ever happen again? Organization declares 6th year of cancelation

The 2025 Ramey County Fair is canceled. Again. This is the sixth straight year the fair has canceled, starting with the 2020 fair due to the pandemic and again in 2021.

The county fair, which is run by the Ramsey County Agricultural Society, has been at odds with the county board of commissioners over a number of issues for a few years, causing the society to nix the fairs in 2022, 2023, 2024 and now 2025.

There are a number of issues between the board and society over the site used to host the fair in Maplewood, which has been used since the 1950s, including that there was going to be a $25,000 upfront fee to use it.

This was due to Ramsey County deciding it would no longer cover expenses related to operating the fair, such as the staff time for setup and teardown, recycling and garbage, and other utility costs. The county said that it does not provide these services to other organizations that hold events on county-owned land.

The post regarding the cancellation of this summer’s fair says that the board member for the Ramsey County Agricultural Society got a letter from the Ramsey County manager saying the county will no longer host any events at the Maplewood site, where the fair had been held, due to “deteriorating property conditions and lack of accessibility.”

The letter, which the organization says was written on April 9, stated the change was effective immediately.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Ramsey County for a statement about the fair being cancelled due to the site no longer being allowed to be used.

The organization says they are talking to the county about using the site without utilizing any buildings, and they are also searching for a different location to host the fair.

The lack of a fair will not impact Ramsey County 4-H’ers, with the group announcing back on April 17 that they would be hosted by the Washington County Fair.