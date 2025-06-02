Wildfire near Boundary Waters remains uncontained, Jenkins wildfire holding steady near containment

In northeastern Minnesota, the Jenkins Creek wildfire is 94% contained as of Monday, according to a daily update from the National Incident Management Organization (NIMO). This is down one percent from Friday’s update.

The fire has burned 16,091 acres. A drone will be used to map the perimeter of it, in addition to crews flying other drones at night to find residual heat in the fire.

Due to Monday’s weather conditions, which are near red flag conditions, hazard tree removal near the Cadotte Campground has been paused, and the 212-person crew will focus on patrolling, monitoring, and securing the areas of the wildfire with heat that they have been working the last several days.

On Sunday, a helicopter dropped water on the northwest part of the fire.

Investigators have now determined that the Jenkins Creek Fire was human-caused.

The Horse River wildfire, which is significantly smaller at 13 acres, is 0% contained as of Monday. That fire is near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. A 23-person crew is working on mapping the fire by hiking and getting GPS coordinates in the remote area, working to find and suppress areas of heat.

