Wildcat Sanctuary rescues hybrid cat, 10 kittens from Pennsylvania

The Wildcat Sanctuary announced Thursday that it rescued 11 hybrid cats from Pennsylvania.

A hybrid cat breeder died, leaving the cats behind. The Wildcat Sanctuary said it dropped everything to help rescue them — which included a plane ride and a 14-hour drive.

The cats are Bengal cats mixed with Highland Lynx, the Sanctuary told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Executive Director Tammy Thies said that social media and “influencers” are fueling the breeding of hybrid cats.

In the spirit of the holidays, it was only fitting to give them temporary names from “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.”

The Sanctuary is also matching up to $11,000 in donations by the end of the year to help care for the new cats. You can donate on the Sanctuary’s website.

The Wildcat Sanctuary also shared the following photos of the cats: