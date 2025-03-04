Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone rescues Bengal cats from shuttered SeaQuest location

A pair of Bengal cats will have a new home following the closure of SeaQuest’s Roseville location.

The zoo and aquarium at Rosedale Center closed permanently last month amid bankruptcy proceedings and a year of reporting by 5 INVESTIGATES on unsafe conditions for animals, guests and staff.

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota, said on Tuesday it rescued the two 6-year-old Bengal cats, Ferguson and Flynn. Bengal cats are a mix between domestic cats and the wild Asian leopard cat.

Once Ferguson and Flynn get back to their new home, they will receive standard medical intake exams and be quarantined for a time before they meet the other hybrid cats in the sanctuary.

“Rescue is what we do. When hybrid cats are in need, we’re one of the few accredited sanctuaries that can step in to help,” Wildcat Sanctuary Executive Director Tammy Thies said. “Many Bengal cats have health issues and poor litterbox habitats and, without our sanctuary, often face euthanasia.”

5 INVESTIGATES previously reported that a court-appointed trustee tapped the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to find permanent homes for the animals remaining at SeaQuest Roseville. The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley and the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth are among the facilities in Minnesota and beyond answering the call.