Wild, wacky entertainment baseball team Party Animals to play at CHS Field

Are you ready to get the party started at CHS Field? The Party Animals baseball team is bringing their brand of over-the-top baseball antics to Lowertown this summer as part of the Banana Ball World Tour.

The team will be headlining two games of banana ball, which doesn’t have your typical baseball rules, on Friday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 2.

Some of the rules of banana ball include a two-hour game time limit, no walks allowed, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it’s considered an out. The biggest difference is in scoring. Instead of one point per run, one point per inning is awarded to the team that scores the most runs in the inning. However, for the last inning, normal rules apply, and every run counts as a point.

Banana ball started in 2020 when the Party Animals and Savannah Bananas played their inaugural game.

The teams have since gone viral on social media for their ball game entertainment, such as tricks plays on the field, sketches, lip-syncs and choreographed dancing.

“The St. Paul Saints and the Banana Ball World Tour are a match made in heaven,” said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. “We couldn’t be more excited to learn that the Party Animals are coming to Saint Paul and can’t wait to welcome The Greatest Party in Sports to the home of Fun Is Good.”

Fans looking to catch one of the Party Animals games this summer will need to sign up for the Banana Ball ticket lottery by Nov. 1 to be entered for a chance to purchase tickets.

The Party Animals will be playing against another new banana ball team, the Texas Tailgaters.