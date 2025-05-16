Wild sign Danila Yurov to entry-level contract

Following the Minnesota Wild’s first-round exit to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the team is already working to build up their roster for next season.

On Friday, the Wild announced that they signed 21-year-old forward Danila Yurov to a three-year, entry-level contract. He was originally selected by the Wild 24th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and will wear No. 22.

Yurov recorded 88 points, 10 game-winning goals, six power-play goals and a plus-41 rating in 209 career games over five seasons with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

During the 2023-24 season, the Chelyabinsk, Russia native recorded 49 points, which were the most by a player 20 years or younger in KHL history.

Yurov also won a silver medal with Russia at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship and a gold medal with Russia at the 2020 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.

