Wild reuniting with center Nico Sturm on 2-year contract

Fresh off a win in the Stanley Cup Finals, Nico Sturm is reuniting with the team he began his professional career with.

The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that they signed Sturm to a two-year, $4 million contract.

Sturm made his debut with the Wild in 2019 and spent four seasons with the team before going to the Colorado Avalanche and winning a Stanley Cup in 2022.

He then spent three seasons with the San Jose Sharks before being traded in March to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Augsburg, Germany, native has recorded 46 goals, 46 assists, four game-winning goals and 421 shots on goal in 331 career games over seven seasons in the NHL.

