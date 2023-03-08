Wild players wear regular jerseys after promoting special ‘Pride Night’ jerseys Tuesday

There are questions about the Minnesota Wild’s Pride Night Tuesday.

The team promoted the event by saying players would wear special jerseys during warmups. However, players were in their normal jerseys when they took to the ice.

The team did have special tape on their sticks and used special pucks for warmups.

The Minnesota Wild released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“The Minnesota Wild organization is proud to continue our support of the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting our second annual Pride Night tonight, which we are celebrating in many ways. It is important to host nights like this to show all players, fans, and the LGBTQIA+ community that hockey is for everyone. We will continue to utilize our platform to strengthen our community and create a greater State of Hockey.”

Photo Courtesy: MN Wild

Back in January, the New York Rangers also opted against wearing the special jerseys, making the Wild the second NHL team to skip wearing pride jerseys during warmups this season.