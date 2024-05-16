Wild Mountain announces Saturday hiking event featuring leftover snow

Anyone who isn’t ready to say goodbye to snow can enjoy winter’s remnants this Saturday at Wild Mountain.

Staff announced Wednesday that Wild Mountain will reopen its Main Stage Terrain Park this Saturday for a Leftovers Spring Jam from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last of the slope’s snow will be used for a hike terrain park, allowing anyone who wants one more ride this year.

Season passes won’t work for the hiking-only event, so everyone attending will need to buy a $15 ticket.

There will only be 225 tickets available. You can CLICK HERE to buy one.

Attendees are being encouraged to bring both water and sunscreen.