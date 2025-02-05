Wild claim Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers, place Jakub Lauko on injured reserve

The Minnesota Wild have made a pair of roster moves ahead of the club’s game on Thursday.

The team announced on Wednesday they claimed forward Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from the Nashville Predators and placed forward Jakub Lauko on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Hinostroza, a Notre Dame alum, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL draft and has spent time on the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Predators. In 387 games played over 10 seasons, Hinostroza has totaled 153 points (54 goals, 99 assists).

He will wear No. 18 for Minnesota.

Lauko is in his first season with Minnesota after spending two years with the Boston Bruins. He’s totaled 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 116 games played.

The Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

