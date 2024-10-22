Wisconsin man arrested in sex trafficking, interstate prostitution case involving former Abercrombie CEO

One of the three men arrested in connection to a sex trafficking and interstate prostitution case has been identified as a 71-year-old Rice Lake, Wisconsin man, according to federal authorities.

On Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office said three people — including 80-year-old Michael Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. — were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. While Jeffries, as well as 61-year-old Matthew Smith, are listed as residents of West Palm Beach, Florida, the third man was identified as James Jacobson of Rice Lake. The men also went by “Jim Jake”, “Mrs. Cook”, and “Todd”, according to court documents.

All three men are indicted with one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution. The sex trafficking charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the minimum would be 15 years in prison. Meanwhile, the interstate prostitution charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

All three men were arrested on Tuesday morning. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his office helped the FBI arrest Jacobson just outside the city of Rice Lake.

An indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York alleges Jacobson was employed by Jeffries and Smith to recruit, interview and hire men to perform commercial sex acts for Jeffries and Smith, including at properties in Watermill and New York, New York. The acts also allegedly happened in other countries, including England, France, Italy and Morocco. The full indictment — which can be found by CLICKING HERE — claims all three men used a combination of force, fraud and coercion to traffic men while operating a prostitution enterprise.

The indictment alleges Jeffries and Smith “recruited, hired and paid an exclusive set of household staff to facilitate and supervise the sex events,” which included transporting men, arranging physical spaces for the events, as well as facilitating conduct. Staff also provided event attendees with alcohol, muscle relaxants, costumes and other items, the document goes on to say.

Jacobson allegedly traveled to recruit and interview men for the events, and also engaged in “tryouts” of potential candidates. After the “tryout” Smith would allegedly approve candidates before they were chosen and moved to one of the events. In addition, Jacobson would allegedly pay fees to those who referred men that were eventually chosen for the events.

Federal authorities say at least one of the multiple victims was 19 years old, and some victims had either worked at Abercrombie stores or had modeled for the company.

The indictment says the three defendants “caused men to believe that attending the sex events could yield modeling opportunities with Abercrombie or otherwise benefit their careers, or, in the alternative, that not complying with requests for certain acts during the sex events could harm their careers” by referring to modeling opportunities that didn’t exist, providing men with itineraries for the events that didn’t refer to commercial sex and instead resembled those sent to models for photo shoots.

In addition, the indictment claims men recruited for the event were required to “relinquish their personal items” such as clothes, wallets and phones, which were then stored in an inaccessible location during the events. They were also required to sign non-disclosure agreements, were pressured to consume performance enhancement drugs as well as alcohol, according to the document, which adds the men attending didn’t leave the event until both “Jeffries and Smith decided they were over.”

Anyone who is believed to be a victim in this case is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

While all three men will be arraigned in New York later, Jacobson will be in federal court sometime on Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul. The other two are making their initial court appearances in the Southern District of Florida.

