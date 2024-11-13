Why We Give: Open Arms of Minnesota

Why We Give: Open Arms Minnesota

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger chose to highlight Open Arms of Minnesota.

Open Arms of Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that prepares and delivers nourishing meals free of charge to critically ill Minnesotans and their loved ones. Their registered dietitians and in-house chefs create delicious, medically tailored menus using fresh and organic ingredients whenever possible. Through the support of a community of donors and volunteers, the organization harvests, cooks, and delivers nutritious, made-from-scratch meals directly to clients.

