Why We Give: Minnesotans' Military Appreciation Fund

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Kevin Doran chose to highlight The Minnesotans’ Military Appreciation Fund.

Minnesotans’ Military Appreciation Fund (MMAF) is a statewide fundraising initiative by the citizens of Minnesota, for Minnesota military personnel and their families. Launched in August of 2005, MMAF is a non-partisan, non-political, 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. The mission of MMAF is to say “thanks” to Minnesota service members and their families who are making sacrifices in defense of our freedoms in combat zones around the world.

Click here to find KSTP’s full Why We Give initiative.