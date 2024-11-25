Why We Give: Lupus Foundation of America

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas chose to highlight the Lupus Foundation of America.

The foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus through programs of research, education, support and advocacy. They are focused on achieving the following disease-specific outcomes: reduce time to diagnosis, ensure people with Lupus have an arsenal of safe and effective treatments, and direct services and increase access to treatment and care.

