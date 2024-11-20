Why We Give: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Why We Give: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Matt Belanger chose to highlight the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Matt’s relationship with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is a personal one. Matt’s partner lost his sister to Leukemia two years ago. Dedicated to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world’s largest voluntary (nonprofit) health organization is dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services.

