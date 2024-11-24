Why We Give: Girl Scouts of America

All month long, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is highlighting organizations striving to make a difference.

Reporter Callan Gray spotlighted Girl Scouts of America — a group empowering girls to become community leaders, providing opportunities to learn valuable skills and helping form life-long bonds.

Donations support camps and programs for girls, including in the areas of STEM, technical trades and the outdoors.

