Why We Give: Children’s Home Society and Lutheran Social Services

Why We Give: Children's Home Society & Lutheran Social Services

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Matt Serwe chose to highlight the Children’s Home Society of Minnesota and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.

In 2012, Children’s Home Society of Minnesota (Children’s Home) and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) combined complementary adoption services, high standards of quality, and experience creating and supporting families. To meet the growing need of children in Minnesota’s foster care system, in 2018 Children’s Home expanded our services to provide licensing, education and preparation for foster care resource families.

You can find KSTP’s full Why We Give initiative here.