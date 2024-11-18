Why We Give: Children's Cancer Research Fund

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Chris Egert chose to highlight the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

The Children’s Cancer Research Fund is a national nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood cancer. Its main focus is to support the research of bright scientists across the country whose ideas can make the greatest impact for children fighting cancer. It also funds resources and programs that help kids and families as they navigate the difficult experience of cancer treatment and survivorship.

