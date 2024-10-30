Why water bills may be increasing by 10% for Hastings residents starting in 2025

A proposal has been made to increase the water billing rate in Hastings starting next year — but it isn’t a done deal yet.

According to a post made on the city’s website, staff have recommended an increase of 10% in order to pay for the construction of the first of three water treatment plants for removing PFAS and nitrates from drinking water. Dan Wietecha, the City Administrator for Hastings, said the city is required to have plants built by 2029.

However, the rate increase still needs to be considered by the Hastings City Council. The city says that consideration is currently scheduled for a meeting on Dec. 2.

If approved, the increase will take effect in January. Another water rate increase may happen in July of 2025, however, that rate isn’t known at this time. CLICK HERE to see what a sample quarterly bill would look like if approved and HERE for additional information about the planned increase.

The 10% increase would be made of 6.5% toward building costs, while the other 3.5% would be for inflation and scheduled maintenance of the existing infrastructure.

City officials wrote on Tuesday the first water treatment plant is estimated to cost more than $26 million. So far, only $3.2 million has been given to the city out of grants from the MPCA. However, officials say another $14 million in funding is possible due to a settlement through the 3M East Metro Settlement, leaving more than $9 million dollars left.

Altogether, city officials estimate the cost of all three plants to be $68.89 million.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in April, five of the city’s six wells were found to have PFAS levels above the newly established national limits for the so-called “forever chemicals.” The city previously said its PFAS levels did not exceed MDH guideline levels until the new EPA limit took effect.

PFAS are artificial chemicals used when manufacturing consumer products. They don’t break down in the environment and can be harmful to humans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the chemicals can lead to an increase in cholesterol, changes in liver enzymes and pregnancy complications. They’re also linked to some types of cancer.

RELATED: Entire Mississippi River within Minnesota borders to be sampled as part of new initiative I MDH gives update on water contaminant plan I As PFAS proliferates in water supplies, experts break down the long-term health effects I Homeowner’s guide to filtering out PFAS from water supply I Hastings residents question safety of drinking water, officials working towards a solution