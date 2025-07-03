White Earth Nation opens 2nd off-reservation cannabis store in St. Cloud

The city of St. Cloud is now home to the White Earth Nation’s third cannabis store — its second off-reservation location.

Waabigwan Mashkiki announced the opening of its third location on Wednesday.

Grown on White Earth tribal land, Waabigwan Mashkiki sells cannabis, which they said honors their Ojibwe heritage and the meticulous cultivation practices that set them apart from others.

“This isn’t just another location,” Waabigwan Mashkiki said in a statement. “It’s a step forward in a movement rooted in quality, connection, and care.”

The location is currently open — customers must be 21 years old or older.