Police conducting criminal investigation in White Bear Lake
Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation in White Bear Lake that shut down a stretch of road on Friday.
In a social media post, White Bear Lake police stated that White Bear Avenue between County Road F and Douglas Lane was shut down due to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Authorities later updated that traffic has been opened up on White Bear Avenue and the area around it is safe.
Further updates will be released by the police department on their Facebook page.