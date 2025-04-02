When you can start buying tickets for this year’s Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

State Fair enthusiasts will be able to enjoy food and music at the fairgrounds over Memorial Day weekend this spring during the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair.

Organizers announced Wednesday that this year’s event will be held from Thursday, May 22 through Sunday, May 25. This year, the fairgrounds will be open during the event from 4-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

You can go start buying tickets for this year’s event at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are $13 each online but are available for $16 at the gate.

Each ticket is valid for a specific day, and you’ll choose a day when purchasing tickets.

Organizers say the event will be held rain or shine, and attendance is limited per day. In addition, tickets are non-refundable.

If you buy the weekday ticket bundle — four Kickoff to Summer tickets for either Thursday or Friday — you’ll also get a free State Fair admission ticket.

New at this year’s event is a puzzle hunt, which will send participants across the grounds to solve a “Kickoff Conundrum.”

In addition to music, entertainment and vendors, attendees will be able to go on the Giant Slide rides, play yard games, go on tours, and spin a prize wheel. You can find a full list of music and entertainment by CLICKING HERE and find food, shopping and exhibit booths by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE for full Minnesota State Fair coverage from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.