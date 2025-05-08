When you can get tickets for the world premiere of Purple Rain the musical — debuting in Minneapolis

The world premiere of the pre-Broadway musical “Purple Rain” is debuting in Minneapolis later this year. The show is based on the movie by the same title that starred Prince.

Tickets for the production — which runs Oct. 16 to Nov. 16 at the State Theater — go on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. There is a limit of four tickets purchased per person.

Opening night of the musical is Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The show is part of the 2024-2025 season despite playing after the first show of the 2025-2026 season due to “Purple Rain” delaying its debut by six months.

The creative team for the musical includes a book written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for drama and a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, musical arrangements and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb and directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Morris Hayes and Bobby Z, two musicians who worked with Prince as collaborators and bandmates, are music advisers for the stage adaptation.