Western Wisconsin woman last seen in 2016 found dead in St. Cloud

A woman who was reported missing in 2016 has been found deceased in St. Cloud, according to police.

A property owner on the 25000 block of County Road 74 told police on Saturday that he had found possible human remains. The remains were near the area where 23-year-old Shannah Marie Boiteau, of Chippewa Falls, was last seen.

The Midwest Medical Examiner on Monday confirmed the remains were Boiteau.

She was last seen running from a vehicle that was being driven by her boyfriend.

Authorities at the time believed Boiteau fled Wisconsin due to a warrant being issued for her arrest for a probation violation.

Boiteau’s death is still under investigation.