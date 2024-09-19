Western Minnesota standoff: BCA identifies officers, suspect who was shot

Authorities have named a man who was wounded after a nearly 15-hour standoff culminated in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement Sunday in western Minnesota.

The Yellow Medicine Sheriff’s Office said a welfare check Saturday afternoon turned into a standoff when a man ran into a home while equipped with a rifle. He emerged around 6:15 a.m. Sunday and allegedly fired at SWAT officers, who shot back.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday identified the suspect as 27-year-old Kasey Paul Willander of Clarkfield. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Two deputies fired guns at Willander during the encounter: Big Stone deputy Michael Lamee and a Meeker County deputy who was working undercover. Both are on standard leave.

Six other officers used less-lethal force such as rubber bullets and pepper ball, the BCA said.

The BCA is leading the use-of-force investigation, which includes reviewing body camera footage and other video of the incident. Two guns were recovered from the scene.