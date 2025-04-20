West St. Paul man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash

Authorities say a late-night crash in Lakeville on Saturday has left four people hurt, with one man in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the one-vehicle crash happened just after 11 p.m. A Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting northbound I-35 to 185th Street when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

Four men ranging in ages between 46 and 60 were inside the vehicle. One of the passengers – identified as 60-year-old Jose Armando Sanchez Aguillon of West St. Paul – was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) for life-threatening injuries.

The incident report states Sanchez Aguillon, as well as one of the other passengers, weren’t wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The three other men, all from Inver Grove Heights, were taken to HCMC for injuries classified by the State Patrol as non-life-threatening.

Road conditions were listed as being dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not considered to be a factor.