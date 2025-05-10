West 7th Street in downtown St. Paul reopens with single-lane in each direction

After being closed on Friday, West 7th Street has partially reopened for local business traffic.

West 7th Street will be open to one lane of traffic in each direction from Grand Avenue to Kellogg Boulevard.

“Thanks to the great work of our city crews, we have been able to safely maintain full access to local businesses with no impacts to their water and sewer services,” said Sean Kershaw, Director of Public Works for the City of Saint Paul.

The sinkhole was first noticed on Thursday night. Measuring at 35 feet, it shut down the entirety of the road on Friday, except for local business access.

The official cause of the incident has not been determined. Repair work will begin on Monday, May 12 and is estimated to take up to two months.