Weekend shooting in Bloomington leaves man in critical condition

Police say a man who was shot in the head during the overnight hours of Sunday morning is in critical condition.

According to Bloomington police, officers were called to a business parking lot on the 800 block of American Boulevard East around 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as a 27-year-old, adding he was unresponsive but breathing.

He was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Currently, police believe the man was shot by a person he knew. No other details about the suspect were immediately provided.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 952-563-4900.