Weekend Roundup: Whiz Bang, Boom Days, and Wordplay

Twin Cities residents had a wide range of options for activities this weekend, including book festivals, car shows, and pop-up markets, among many others.

Around the Metro

Fourth of July weekend may be over, but there are still plenty of summer parades and fireworks. In its 70th year, Whiz Bang Days in Robbinsdale brought the community out for a Bluegrass festival, food trucks, and a parade.

Robbinsdale "Whiz Bang" days

The Little Asia Market pop-up brought 17 artists and makers to the Union Depot in St. Paul this weekend. The market started in 2021 and supports art, culture and business as a way to heal after a rise in crimes targeting Asian people.

Little Asian market pop-up

Minnesota’s biggest event for book lovers was back in person this weekend for the first time in three years. Authors of many different genres, backgrounds and perspectives were in Minneapolis’ Mill City neighborhood for the Wordplay Festival, with the theme being “Narrative Power.”

Wordplay Festival returns to Minneapolis

Rehbein Transit in Lino Lakes hosted its second annual classic car show, where people could check out old automobiles and take a look inside a school bus. The company says this is a great place to recruit people who may be interested in becoming a driver.

Lino Lakes classic car and school bus show

Boom Island Brewing Company in Minnetonka celebrated its 12th year in business with its annual two-day party. “Boom Days 2023” features eight different food truck options across the weekend and live music.

Boom Island Brewing celebrates 12-year anniversary

In the Studio

An all-day music marathon is coming to Minneapolis to celebrate the start of the summer season for the Minnesota Orchestra. The Cedar Cultural Center Executive Director joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Alex Jokich to discuss the International Day of Music, which features four different stages, with performances running from noon to midnight on Saturday, July 15.

Minnesota Orchestra's All-Day Music Marathon

The Science Museum of Minnesota is hosting a series of family-friendly events open to the public this summer. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Karilyn Robinson, Marketing Public Relations Specialist at the Science Museum of Minnesota, to discuss the event. This summer, the museum is putting on an Air and Space Festival, a Dinosaur Festival, a Backyard Science Festival and more.

The first-ever Taste of Rondo block party is coming up next weekend in St. Paul. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Ronald Charles Buford, Taste of Rondo partner assistant business manager, to talk about the event. The free community event provides an opportunity for people to connect with the Rondo neighborhood and features music, food and a variety of vendors. The block party is set to be located at 976 Concordia Avenue in St. Paul and goes until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

