Weekend Roundup: Veterans Day celebrations, Union Depot holiday tree

This weekend saw many celebrations for Veterans Day, preparation for the holiday season and anti-theft clinics for Kia and Hyundai owners.

Across the Metro

A celebration was held at Mall of America on Veterans Day to honor those who’ve served in our nation’s military. Veterans and current service members gathered in the rotunda for a program featuring the ROTC Color Guard and performances by Boots N’ Brass of the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band.

Veterans Day Celebration at MOA

St. Paul’s Union Depot holiday tree has been cut and placed in anticipation of a lighting ceremony at the start of December. The enormous evergreen was moved from the front yard of a Maplewood homeowner to the Union Depot Yard, with the tree scheduled to be lit on Dec. 2.

Union Depot holiday tree lighting preparations

Hyundai and Kia thefts have been a big problem in the metro and now both companies are finishing up clinics to install anti-theft measures. Mobile service centers across the metro hosted pop-ups to hand out steering wheel locks and anti-theft software upgrades.

Hyundai, Kia anti-theft clinics

There was a special surprise for a U.S. Army veteran at the Vikings game on Sunday. The team honored Hector Matascastillo by playing a video message from running back Alexander Mattison, where he was surprised with a Polaris Slingshot.

Surprise for veteran at Vikings game

In the Studio

A holiday festival with over a million lights, a snowy slide, a zip line, and more is opening for the season next week. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Adam Wendle, managing partner of GLOW Holiday Festival, to discuss the event. The GLOW Holiday Festival is happening from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31 in downtown St. Paul at CHS Field.

The 2023 Hard Water Fishing Expo is happening Friday, Nov. 17 in Blaine. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Mike Brodzinski, National Sports Center Hardwater Fishing Expo Representative, to discuss the event. The family-friendly event is $12 and offers pro seminars, tricks and tips, and advice on how to catch more fish this ice-fishing season.

The crew of the United States Navy ship named after the Twin Cities is visiting the area this week. Commanding Officer of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, Commander Justin Neff, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the visit.

INTERVIEW: USS Minneapolis St. Paul crew visits Twin Cities

Winter lights are returning to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum this week. Seasonal Events Manager of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Wendy Composto sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event. The arboretum opens this Thursday and runs until New Year’s Day.

INTERVIEW: Winter Lights at Arboretum