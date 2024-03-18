Weekend Roundup: St. Patrick’s Day festivities, World Down Syndrome Day celebration

This weekend saw the metro taking part in a variety of St. Patrick’s Day festivities and holding an early celebration for World Down Syndrome Day.

Across the Metro

The streets of St. Paul ran green on Saturday as the city hosted its St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Hundreds of people enjoyed the floats and marchers who started near Fifth and Market and made their way to Mears Park.

St. Patrick's Day parade

Many people were seen on West Seventh Street in St. Paul on Sunday celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Pub owners say there was a solid turnout between the parade and other events taking place.

St. Paul's West Seventh Street

A day of Irish dancing took place at St. Paul’s Landmark Center on Sunday. The all-day event featured dancing, traditional Irish instruments and creating Irish arts and crafts.

Day of Irish dance

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day this Thursday, the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota hosted a public celebration in Bloomington throughout the weekend. At the Sheraton Hotel, people of all ages, and all abilities, were welcomed out to enjoy dancing, decorating, food and fun.

World Down Syndrome Day party

In the Studio

March is Women’s History Month, and the Minnesota Historical Society highlights women’s achievements over the years in several ways. Annie Johnson, the museum manager at the Minnesota History Center, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the different events taking place.

Interview: Celebrating women's history month

“Omnifest,” the museum’s annual movie festival at the Omnitheater, is back at the Science Museum of Minnesota through April 7. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Allison Leveritt, the Omnitheater and immersive media manager, to learn more about the event.

Interview: Omnifest 2024 at Science Museum of Minnesota

The Southern Anoka Community Assistance’s (SACA Food Shelf) 12th annual Hops for Hunger craft beer fundraiser is happening on Friday, March 22. Dave Rudolph, co-director of SACA Food Shelf, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the purpose of the event. Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 at the door.

The Heart of the Beast‘s newest show, “Phantom Loss,” starts performances on March 29. The tabletop puppet show was created by local artist Oanh Vu, who sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland on Sunday morning. The show runs from March 29 – April 7.