Weekend Roundup: Miles for Melanoma, farmers markets and more

Big crowds gathered in the metro this weekend for farmers/food markets, the Black Entrepreneur State Fair and an event raising thousands of dollars for Melanoma research.

Around the Metro

The Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market celebrated 20 years of bringing the community together over the weekend. Vendors and shoppers chowed down on grilled corn and brats in the parking lot of the St. Boniface Church. The farmer’s market is open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Corn and brat feed at Northeast Farmer's Market

After two decades in business, Minneapolis Tiki Bar Psycho Suzi’s closed its doors on Saturday. Known for its tropical and colorful interior, the bar frequently hosted events from live bands and fire breathers to parking lot carnivals.

Psycho Suzi's closes after 20 years

A big crowd gathered at Lake Phalen Park in St. Paul on Saturday for Miles for Melanoma. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Wren Clair emceed the event that offered skin screenings by Allina and raised more than $36,000 for the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Miles for Melanoma

Delicious smells, tastes, sights and sounds took over the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul this weekend. The Asian Street Food Night Market showcased dozens of food vendors and merchants, a talent show and dance performances.

Asian Street Food Night Market

An event celebrating black business owners has returned to Minneapolis for a fourth year. The Black Entrepreneur State Fair is being held every day this week outside Midtown Global Market on the corner of Lake and Chicago. The fair includes food, fun and education from 75 black-owned businesses across the Twin Cities.

Black entrepreneur state fair

The Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis went car-free to put on an afternoon of fun. Open Streets Minneapolis cleared all the traffic on Cedar Avenue South so that around 175 local organizations could put on live performances and serve food.

Open streets Cedar-Riverside

In the Studio

A former lover of music-legend John Lennon exhibited photos she took of him in a showcase at the Aloft Hotel in Minneapolis this weekend. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with May Pang, John Lennon’s Lover During His “Lost Weekend” Era, to show off and discuss her candid photos of Lennon. Pang says these photos are a different side to Lennon as they showcase his home life and depict him as happy.

Dozens of Minnesota veterans and supporters are getting ready to kick off an annual bike ride for a good cause. The Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge is a more than 400-mile ride from Minneapolis to Madison, Wisconsin, and it starts on Monday. John Baker, a retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, sat with anchor Brett Hoffland to share more about the nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and first responders dealing with disabilities such as post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Interview: Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge

There was an opportunity Sunday to check out a festival highlighting Japanese culture in St. Paul. The Como Park Obon Festival celebrates a three-day Japanese holiday during which ancestral spirits are believed to return to their families. Sunday’s event featured traditional music and entertainment, along with a lantern release on the water meant to guide spirits back to their realm.

Interview: Como Park Obon Festival