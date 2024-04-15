Weekend Roundup: Lego conventions, pet adoptions and more

This weekend provided people in the metro with a variety of activities, including a Lego convention, a smash burger festival at Insight Brewing and multiple pet adoption events.

Incredible Lego creations were on display at a special event in Eagan this weekend. The Minnesota Brick Convention at the Eagan Civic Center saw professional Lego artists from around the world showing off their skills with elaborate builds.

A perfect event for burger, beer and bluegrass lovers took place at Insight Brewing on Saturday. “Smashfest” allowed people to try burgers from four different trucks as part of a special contest and enjoy live music.

Minneapolis now has a bookstore dedicated to romance novels. Tropes and Trifles drew a big crowd for its grand opening on Saturday, with authors from St. Paul and Iowa holding book signings.

A Paris-themed fashion show hosted in the metro on Sunday celebrated older models who got to strut their stuff on a catwalk. Fashion Week Minnesota held the showing called ‘I Am Fabulous’ and many of the styles were created by Twin Cities designers.

On Sunday, Mall of America helped dogs, cats and other adorable critters find their forever homes. MOA partnered with Ruff Start Rescue to put on a “Spring Into Love” adoption event where guests could meet various furry little friends at different booths.

Another pet-friendly group celebrated its 10th birthday on Sunday. Animal Humane Society’s Golden Valley location hosted a “Minnesota Pocket Pet Rescue” event to find homes for small animals that can fit in your pocket.

Hundreds of artists and crafters displayed their work at the 2024 Spring Festival at Canterbury Park in Shakopee this weekend. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Sarah Edwards, Fashion Week MN CEO and Co-Founder, to discuss the event.

As Minnesotans welcome spring, a festival celebrating all sorts of baby animals is happening on the weekends from April through May. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Bert Bouwman, Owner of Spring Baby Animals, to discuss the event.

A runway show and pop-up shopping kicked off Spring Fashion Week in Minnesota on Sunday. CEO and Co-Founder of Fashion Week MN Sarah Edwards joined Alex Jokich on set with a preview of what to expect.

More than 1,000 stair climbers are heading to US Bank Stadium next weekend in hopes of not only breaking a sweat but raising awareness for a great cause. Charlie Murphy, a member of the Volunteer Leadership Committee, discussed the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Big Climb event with Brett Hoffland.

