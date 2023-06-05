Weekend Roundup: Lake of the Isles pencil sharpening, 100 years of Nelson’s Ice Cream, Train Days and more

The first weekend of June brought people out to Lake of the Isles for a yearly “write” of passage, while others went rummaging for secondhand treasure in St. Louis Park.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

An enormous No. 2 pencil displayed on the lawn of a Minneapolis home bordering Lake of the Isles got its second sharpening on Sunday. The sharpening is quickly becoming an annual ritual to call attention to a beloved community icon.

Giant pencil sharpening

Lake Hiawatha is a well-known destination for hiking, cycling and swimming in the summer, but unfortunately, it’s also known for having some of the dirtiest water in Minneapolis. Storm sewers often carry trash from surrounding neighborhoods into the lake, but a new pollution prevention system of floating booms and nets installed Saturday is expected to help clean things up.

Lake Hiawatha trash cleanup project

An ice cream shop in Stillwater celebrated 100 years in business Sunday. Nelson’s Ice Cream began as a dairy store, but over the years, it evolved into a convenience store before serving the sweet treat it’s now known for.

Stillwater ice cream shop's 100th anniversary

It was full steam ahead at Union Depot in St. Paul this weekend for a celebration of Minnesota’s trains and railways. Three historic locomotives were on display for Train Days, along with a photo gallery that illustrated the central role railroads played in developing the United States.

Train days at Union Depot

Sunday was a great day to pop some tags at the Minneapolis Vintage Market, held at the St. Louis Park Recreation Outdoor Center. In addition to thrifting and antiquing, food trucks provided sustenance while a DJ was spinning tunes.

Mpls vintage market visits St. Louis Park

In the studio

A nighttime event meant for relaxation and reflection is coming to St. Paul’s Upper Landing Park. Sarah Peters, director of Northern Lights MN, stopped by to tell us what to expect at A Night with the River on June 10.

Twelve artists are putting on community-based performances throughout the summer as part of Mixed Blood Theatre’s 12×12 project. Mark Valdez, artistic director at Mixed Blood Theatre, joined us in the studio Sunday to discuss the performance series.

The Landmark Center is offering free hour-long walking tours this summer. Landmark Center Executive Director Amy Mino sat down with Brett Hoffland to share more about this opportunity to learn about St. Paul’s history.