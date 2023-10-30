Weekend Roundup: Frightfully Early Holiday Market, ‘BOOnion Depot’ and more

This weekend saw the Halloween festivities continue in the metro with events like the Frightfully Early Holiday Market and “BOOnion Depot.”

Spooky season returned to St. Paul this weekend with a couple of family-friendly scares at Union Depot. The “BOOnion Depot” Halloween event had a meet and greet with iconic Disney and Marvel characters, a monster mash dance party and a Barbie-themed photo station.

The Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival took place in St. Paul this weekend. The event took place at the Landmark Center on Sunday with festivities including a DJ, dancing, crafts and a magician.

Families could enjoy a Boo Bash in the west metro on Sunday. The event happened at Minnetonka Orchard in Minnetrista and kids could trick or treat, take part in a costume contest and do Halloween crafts.

Lake Elmo held a Latin-themed event on Sunday. The Day of the Dead celebration took place at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve and featured traditional Hispanic music, Day of the Dead art activities, a scavenger hunt and hot cocoa.

A special kind of holiday market took place this weekend in Minneapolis. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Ben Cooney, Director of the Frightfully Early Holiday Market, to discuss the event. The Frightfully Early Holiday Market, which was free to attend, took place on Saturday and Sunday in the greenhouse at Bachman’s on Lyndale Avenue.

This November, Twin Cities Con is returning to Minneapolis for the third year in a row. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Ben Penrod, Twin Cities Con Founder, to discuss the event. Twin Cities Con is happening Nov. 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center on 2nd Avenue South.

The Autism Society of Minnesota will hold its annual puzzle competition for the sixth year at Mall of America. Autism Society of Minnesota Executive Director Ellie Wilson sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the event. The competition starts at Mall of America on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is tailored towards autistic people in the community to play board games and have social fun with friends and family.

