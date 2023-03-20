Weekend Roundup: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, honoring Bud Grant and more

Despite shivering through the coldest St. Patrick’s Day in decades, metro residents came out in droves to celebrate all weekend long.

Scroll through your Twin Cities weekend roundup to relive the fun.

Around the metro

From the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade to a sea of green jerseys and bumper-to-bumper traffic, West Seventh Street in St. Paul was at its peak this weekend. Reporter Renée Cooper showed the action Saturday.

A funeral service was held Saturday in Eden Prairie for Bud Grant, one of the greatest Vikings coaches of all time.

St. Paul students showed off their mastery of history Saturday at Johnson High School. The top students will get to compete at a state-level competition on April 22.

St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t only for the people — it was for the pups, too. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company threw a celebration for local dogs and their humans Saturday.

While some celebrated the holiday, others celebrated the accomplishments of 15 women making an impact in the Twin Cities. The 16th annual “Celebrating the Sistas” awards ceremony happened Saturday.

Young scientists learned about cancer research and animals’ contributions to those studies at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day this Tuesday, The Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota held a celebration in Bloomington.

From the studio

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative is opening a new location along the Mississippi River, and one of the company’s co-founders joined KSTP to spread the excitement.

Last but not least, the 50th annual Twin Cities Auto Show will soon roll into the Minneapolis Convention Center, and Scott Lambert of Greater Metropolitan Automobile Dealers Association of Minnesota sat down to tell KSTP what to expect.

As signs of spring pop up around the Twin Cities, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has you covered. Head to kstp.com for each weekend roundup to see what your neighbors and local businesses have been up to.

Miss last weekend’s roundup? Check it out here.