Wednesday storms injure at least 1, cause damage across Minnesota

Wednesday’s storms caused at least one person to be injured, events to alter plans and power to be lost across the state.

The Twin Cities accumulated one to two inches of rain overnight, with precipitation still falling Thursday morning. Meanwhile other places like Owatonna saw as much as five to six inches. Hail was another hazard for residents to deal with, including reported baseball-sized hail in Graceville. In northern Minnesota, KSTP-TV sister station WDIO reports downed trees and shingles blown off at least one St. Louis County home.

One person is recovering after being injured during a lightning strike in St. Paul. The incident happened Wednesday before 10 p.m. when lightning struck a tree, sending shards of wood into a home, striking a person. The condition of the injured party is unknown as of this publishing.

Another lightning strike incident occurred in Cottage Grove Wednesday, this time starting a house fire.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department said they learned of the house fire on Clover Circle shortly before 6 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was located in the attic, which was quickly controlled and isolated.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Some areas like Stearns County were so severely hit that its county fair had to close its doors during the opening day. The fair has since planned to reopen on Thursday.

Power outages have also impacted the Twin Cities metro area after a number of lightning strikes were reported. Xcel Energy reports that over 3,000 customers are without power Thursday morning as crews work to restore power across the cities.

The status of power outages can be found with your provider here.

If you have weather photos you’d like to share with KSTP-TV, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.