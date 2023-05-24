Wednesday is the last day for returns at Bed Bath & Beyond as stores prepare to close

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby announced that Wednesday is the last day to return merchandise as the stores prepare for closing sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby are winding down operations across all locations, with the final day for returns on Wednesday, May 24, according to a news release from the company. The company announced the decision to close stores in Roseville and Minnetonka at the end of March.

The store added that merchandise purchased after April 26 is not returnable, as all items purchased during the store’s online and in-person closing sale are “as is” and final sale.

Currently, all merchandise is up to 40% off, Bed Bath & Beyond said.

More information can be found on Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, in addition to information on the company’s Chapter 11 filing.

