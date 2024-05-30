Washington County asking for help finding missing, vulnerable woman

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing, vulnerable 18-year-old woman.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Burton has been missing since Tuesday when she left her residence in Baytown Township in Washington County, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Burton is 4’11” and 260 pounds; she was last seen wearing a black or blue sweater and leggings. Washington County officials say she is known to carry a purple or blue backpack and had pink Nike shoes.

Burton is considered a vulnerable adult. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can anonymously call 651-430-7825.