Waseca mayor sentenced to probation for perjury charge

The mayor of Waseca will serve one year of probation after entering a guilty plea earlier this year.

Randy Lee Zimmerman was given a sentence of 364 days at the Waseca County Jail on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the jail time will be stayed, giving Zimmerman one year of probation instead.

The sentence is related to a guilty plea Zimmerman entered in October after he was charged with two counts of perjury in 2022.

Court documents state the charges were brought shortly after Zimmerman was elected mayor when a complaint was received stating he had lied about his place of residency, which had been outside city limits.