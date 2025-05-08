Warrant issued for masseuse accused of sexually assaulting client in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis masseuse has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting one of his clients.

According to charging documents, Gregory Quinn Holmes, 61, faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

At this time, his whereabouts are unknown to authorities, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Holmes is considered a danger to public safety.

Court documents state police spoke with a woman on August 31, 2024, who said she had been sexually assaulted by Holmes the day before at a chiropractor’s office on Lyndale Avenue during a massage appointment.

The woman told police that Holmes had penetrated her with his hand, which she slapped away. He then penetrated her with his hand again and attempted to engage in oral sex, none of which she consented to.

Holmes reportedly apologized multiple times and asked the woman not to get him fired, charges say.