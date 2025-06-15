Walz signs state budget into law

Gov. Tim Walz has officially signed off on the remaining bills which were part of the two-year state budget.

An email sent by the governor’s office at 4 p.m. Saturday said Walz signed the bills earlier in the day.

Among those signed included a bill which denies adult undocumented immigrants access to the state’s public health insurance program, and any adult undocumented immigrants who are currently enrolled will be phased out of the program by the end of the calendar year. That bill was passed during a one-day special legislative session on Monday. The legislation will still allow the children of undocumented immigrants to enroll in MinnesotaCare. You can find the full text of the bill here.

Also signed was a $700 million bonding bill which addresses infrastructure projects, which also includes a grant program for public, private, and charter schools to install special law enforcement key boxes on buildings.

The bonding bill also provides $80 million for roads and bridges, $29 million for housing, $7.4 million for programming and support space at the Lino Lakes prison, $67 million for a new BCA Regional Office and Lab in Mankato and $55 million for a new DCT Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center.

Walz’s office also said the following bills were among those signed: