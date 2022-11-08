Walz orders flags at half-staff for fallen Hopkins assistant fire chief

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Hopkins assistant fire chief who died last week.

James Scanlon died Friday after going into cardiac arrest the day before. Because he’d responded to a fire call earlier Thursday, his death is considered in the line of duty.

Scanlon also previously worked for the Hopkins Police Department and was a dispatch supervisor for Bloomington Police.

“Assistant Fire Chief Scanlon was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz’s proclamation reads in part. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Assistant Fire Chief Scanlon for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Scanlon is survived by his wife and four children. A visitation has been planned from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, which will be immediately followed by Scanlon’s funeral service.

Under the governor’s order, all state flags at state buildings are to fly at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday. Individuals, businesses and others are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.