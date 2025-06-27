Walz declares peacetime emergency, continues sending resources to Beltrami County after storm damage

Governor Tim Walz on Friday declared a peacetime emergency to send additional assistance to Beltrami County after the area was damaged by severe storms.

According to a news release, the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as other state agencies, will continue coordinating on-site support for local government in Beltrami County.

Walz traveled to Beltrami County on Tuesday to survey the damage.

Hurricane-level winds caused widespread damage. The area hit the hardest was east of the southern end of Lake Bemidji.

