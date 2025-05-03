Walz changes state employee telework policy exemption radius

This week, Gov. Walz modified his telework policy, which will require state employees to be in the office 50% of the time.

Walz lessened the radius of exemption for an employee’s distance from their permanent or main work location from 75 miles to 50 miles.

The telework policy goes into effect on June 1.

Unions have pushed back against the policy, including about a hundred union state workers demonstrating outside the Minnesota Department of Health Building near the State Capitol on April 9, opposing the policy.

Walz has stood firm in his decision, with no plans to rescind or delay the start date.

“Having more state employees in the office means that collaboration can happen more quickly and state agencies can build strong organizational cultures more easily,” Walz said in the press release announcing the telework changes.

You can read the full policy below.