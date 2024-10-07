Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard for Hurricane Milton assistance

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday he signed an executive order to authorize the Minnesota National Guard to mobilize to Florida for Hurricane Milton disaster response.

Milton is rapidly gaining strength on its eastward trajectory toward the Florida Gulf Coast and was just upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane. Landfall could occur as soon as Wednesday, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene battered the region.

“Minnesota will provide every resource we can to support communities across the south that have been devastated this hurricane season,” Walz said in a statement. “In this time of crisis, Minnesota’s first responders have demonstrated unyielding dedication. Their efforts are making a critical difference.”

Last week, 11 Minnesota National Guard soldiers went to North Carolina with two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, answering a call to help deliver food and supplies to remote mountain towns where flash flooding and debris wrecked local roads and infrastructure.